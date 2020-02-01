Petition requests lights be installed to skate park at Beach Park

Local skaters and parents are calling on the city to add lighting to the skate park at Beach Park.

They say the baseball field, horseshoe pit and soccer field all have lighting at Beach Park, so why not the skate area? Lighting at the park would allow skaters to ride safely at night during the summer and winter.

They’re hoping enough signatures can sway the city to add a lighting project at Beach Park to the upcoming budget.

Danny Kyle, organizer of a horseshoe club at Beach Park and a parent, says it would allow his kids to be safe as his horseshoe tournament is going on at the same time. “It’s going to get dark eventually. It would be great if they had lights out there,” he said.

“Kids need something to do at night, and it would be safer if they had lights.”

Zach Davis, a skateboarder at Beach Park, says he has been skating for much of his life. The lighting at the park would help keep kids out of trouble and off the streets.

“This is an active park, everybody knows about it,” he said.

“This is the biggest skate park that we have in town […] when people come from out of town this is they park they usually come to first,” he added.

You can sign the petition at this link.