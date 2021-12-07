Peter Kang appointed Kern County Public Defender

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Peter Kang, a veteran defense attorney with 19 years’ experience in the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, was appointed Tuesday to serve as head of the department.

Kang’s term as Public Defender takes effect Dec. 18, according to a news release sent by the County Administrative Office after supervisors voted him in.

He replaces Pam Singh, who submitted her resignation in September and will remain with the office as a deputy public defender.

“The Board congratulates Mr. Kang on his appointment and is extremely proud to welcome him as Kern County’s Public Defender,” the release says.

Kang has served as assistant public defender since 2018, and worked as chief deputy public defender from 2013 to 2018.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and law degree from UC Hastings College of the Law. Kang served in the U.S. Air Force as a captain and in roles including deputy staff judge advocate.