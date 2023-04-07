BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would it take for you to stop eating fried chicken? Animal rights group PETA is driving the message of going vegan with a truck in a nationwide campaign.

PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” truck rolled through parts of Bakersfield Thursday. The truck, plastered with images of real chickens crammed into crates on their way to a slaughterhouse, featured recorded sounds of the birds’ cries.

The truck debuted in Bakersfield outside the Honey Baked Ham Company before driving by other chicken restaurants.

“Through ‘Hell on Wheels,’ PETA is asking everyone to spare chickens this cruelty at Easter and forever,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk sai in a release.

PETA’s campaign continues through Sunday.