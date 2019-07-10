PETA calling for criminal charges after deaths of skunk and two fisher cats at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PETA is calling for criminal charges against the California Living Museum after three recent animal deaths at the zoo.

The organization says the zoo and its operator, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, should be charged with cruelty to animals due to the deaths of two fisher cats infested with fleas and a skunk found with no food in its stomach.

“Any reasonable animal care facility would notice if an animal were starving to death or if fleas were eating animals alive,” PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a news release.

“PETA is calling on the Kern County Sheriff’s Office to hold the California Living Museum responsible for the neglect that led to these animals’ slow, painful deaths,” she said.

The fisher cats died in spring 2018 after staff failed to treat them for a severe flea infestation, according to a February inspection report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A necropsy report on one of the cats said it had thousands of fleas.

“Failure to treat health conditions may lead to unnecessary pain and distress in animals, and in this case, their death,” the USDA report said.

In February, one of three skunks at CALM was found dead in their shared enclosure. The necropsy report on the animal found its stomach and intestines empty, and findings from a microscopic examination of its tissue were consistent with a viral infection.

“Both the curator and the skunk caretaker on duty at the time of the inspection stated that there was no procedure in place to ensure that all the animals in shared enclosures were eating,” according to a USDA report issued in April.