BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Prosecutors have filed four felony charges against a man who is alleged to have held his former girlfriend at gunpoint and made her ingest pills to force a miscarriage.

Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, is due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon to be formally arraigned on charges of assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, burglary and making threats with the intent to terrorize.