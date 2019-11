Rita is the KGET Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom of the SPCA says Rita is a 9-week-old cocker spaniel mix. She has four siblings back at the shelter, two girls and two boys.

Rita is vaccinated and ready for adoption today. You can visit Rita and other animals available at the SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. in Northwest Bakersfield. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.