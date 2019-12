Moo is KGET’s Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA said Moo, so named due to her cow-like spots, is a tiny three-month-old chihuahua mix. Nordstrom said he doesn’t expect the dog to exceed three pounds.

Moo will be available for adoption tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the SPCA, located at 3000 Gibson St. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.