Magic is KGET’s Pet of the Week!

Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said Magic is a 10-year-old lilac balinese cat. Johnson said she is a sweet girl who is meant to be kept indoors, as she has been de-clawed.

Magic is now up for adoption at the center, located at 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. For more information, call 661-832 PETS.