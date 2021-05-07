BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa is KGET’s Pet of the Week! Lisa is the sweetest eight week old kitten who loves to cuddle. Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA said Lisa is perfect for someone who is not quite ready for the responsibility of a dog, but would still like to adopt.

Lisa is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and is available for adoption now.

If you would like to submit an application, or need more information about Lisa or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.