Chewie is KGET’s Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA said Chewie is a fluffy 8-week-old male of an unknown mix. Nordstrom said Chewie and his six siblings were found abandoned in town.

Chewie and his siblings will be available for adoption starting tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the SPCA, located at 3000 Gibson St. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.