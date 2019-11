Buttons is the KGET Pet of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom of the SPCA says Buttons is a 9-week-old female chihuahua mix. She was recently found stuck between a wall and a building and was rescued, Nordstrom said.

Buttons is ready for adoption tomorrow starting at 9:30 a.m. You can visit her and other animals available at the SPCA at 3000 Gibson St. in Northwest Bakersfield. You can call the SPCA at 323-8353.