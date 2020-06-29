Pet Matchmaker to host free microchip event this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pet Matchmaker Rescue is teaming up with Sangera Subaru to provide free microchips this Fourth of July.

The non-profit will be doing micro-chipping at their fireworks booth from Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4. The microchips are free for everyone.

You can get free micro chipping done noon to 8 p.m. on July 1 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 2 through July 4. Pet Matchmaker will be set up near Freddy’s Frozen Custard on Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway.

For more information, visit Pet Matchmaker’s website.

