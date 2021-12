BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas trees usually inspire feelings of joy, but this one could have drivers scowling like a Grinch.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorist reported a Christmas tree in the roadway on southbound Highway 99 at Valpredo Road.

The report came in just after 10 a.m. Sunday. It did not indicate how the tree came to be there, or whether it was decorated.