Person with self-inflicted gunshot wound prompts heavy police response in Northwest Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person who shot themselves at a business prompted a large response from police and emergency crews Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to Turner’s Outdoorsman at Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway just after 2:30 p.m., and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several viewers called 17 News reporting they saw firefighters, paramedics and police at the location.

A police department spokesperson said the person was taken to a hospital with major injuries and their condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News