Person with self-inflicted gunshot wound prompts heavy police response in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person who shot themselves at a business prompted a large response from police and emergency crews Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to Turner’s Outdoorsman at Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway just after 2:30 p.m., and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several viewers called 17 News reporting they saw firefighters, paramedics and police at the location.

A police department spokesperson said the person was taken to a hospital with major injuries and their condition was not immediately known.