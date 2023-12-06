BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was taken to a local hospital after crashing into a school bus on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials with the highway patrol of Buttonwillow say a person in a sedan was driving fast and rear-ended a school bus on Interstate 5 near Highway 166 around 7:50 a.m.

The sedan then went off the roadway, the person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No one on the bus was injured and the one student on the bus was taken to school by a faculty member in a separate vehicle, according to CHP.