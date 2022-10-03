BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night.

Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house.

Video from the scene showed officers entering the home and coming out moments later with one person in custody at around 8:45 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the response by Bakersfield police officers.

17 News reached out to Bakersfield police several times Sunday evening, but the department did not respond with details about the incident for this report.