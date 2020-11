BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was struck and killed by a train in southwest Bakersfield early this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the accident happened just before 1 a.m. south of Panama Lane between Gosford and Old River roads. BPD and the Bakersfield Fire Department were called to the area, where they found a person underneath the train.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.