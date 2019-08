BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police and fire departments are on scene attempting to rescue a person who was struck by a train in South Bakersfield.

Police said the person was struck on the tracks east of the intersection of South H Street and Planz Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Police described the person’s injuries as moderate to major.

