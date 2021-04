BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was seriously injured in a crash in southwest Bakersfield this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 11:45 a.m., a vehicle overturned on Calloway Drive at the Westside Parkway. The department said an occupant suffered major injuries, possibly a broken leg, and that they were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

