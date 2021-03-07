Person seriously injured in solo crash on Hwy. 43 near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A person was seriously injured in a solo crash on Highway 43 near Wasco earlier this morning. 

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 7:30 a.m., officers were sent to Highway 43 at Dresser Avenue after receiving reports of a crash in the area. The department said a small gray vehicle had spun off the roadway and that the driver was ejected. 

The person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP. 

No additional information is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available. 

