Person seriously injured in solo crash on Hwy. 43 near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A person was seriously injured in a solo crash on Highway 43 near Wasco earlier this morning.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 7:30 a.m., officers were sent to Highway 43 at Dresser Avenue after receiving reports of a crash in the area. The department said a small gray vehicle had spun off the roadway and that the driver was ejected.

The person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.

No additional information is available at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.