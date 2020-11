LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been seriously injured in a solo crash in Lake Isabella.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that at around 1:27 p.m., it received reports of a solo crash on Highway 178 at the Highway 155 off-ramp. The person was airlifted to Kern Medical Center for treatment of a major head injury, according to the department.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.