UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in northwest Bakersfield crash

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol has confirmed that the motorcyclist injured in the crash has died from their injuries.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a solo crash in northwest Bakersfield this afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the solo crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Allen Road and Rosedale Highway. The driver sustained major injuries in the crash and received medical aid at the scene. It is unknown at this time if the person has been transported yet to a hospital.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.