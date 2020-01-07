Person seriously injured in California City collision with commercial truck

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A person was seriously injured in a car accident in California City early this morning.

The Cal City Fire Department said at around 6:05 a.m., firefighters were called out to 20 Mule Team Parkway and 135th Street after getting a report of a need for a vehicle rescue. When they arrived, firefighters found a significantly damaged vehicle partially stuck underneath a commercial truck.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and required extraction, the department said. A tow truck was brought in to assist firefighters by removing the commercial truck from the vehicle. Firefighters were able to use equipment to extract the driver.

CCFD said the person suffered major injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for treatment. No information has been provided on the status of the patient.

Several agencies assisted in the effort, including the California City Police Department and Kern County Fire Department.