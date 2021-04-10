Person killed in southwest Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:30 a.m., officers were sent to Panama Lane near Ashe Road after receiving reports of an injury accident in the area. The department said for unknown reasons, an SUV veered off the roadway and struck a parked piece of heavy earth-moving equipment.

BPD said the single occupant in the vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.