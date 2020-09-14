Man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 5 at Laval Road while attempting to evade police

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 at Laval Road near the Grapevine this morning while attempting to evade police.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes for speeding near the Grapevine Road off-ramp. As the deputy got out of his car, the department said the driver quickly took off and subsequently lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to the department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO said there were no other occupants in the car. The case is still under investigation.

The Laval Road exit on northbound I-5 has been closed due to the accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This article will be updated if more information is released.