TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A person was killed in a crash on Highway 58 near Tehachapi earlier today.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that just after noon, a vehicle went off the roadway and overturned on eastbound 58 at Broome Road. The department reported that following the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

The CHP said the person died in the crash itself and not because of the fire.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.