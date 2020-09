BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person has been killed in a crash on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 11:06 a.m., officers were sent to investigate a crash at Highway 178 and the Upper Richbar Picnic Area. The mouth of the canyon has been temporarily closed, according to CHP. No other details are available at this time.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.