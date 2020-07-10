Person injured in early-morning DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was injured in a DUI crash that happened early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:05 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on Vineland Road approaching Panama Lane at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck a vehicle heading eastbound on Panama Lane.

The department said the intoxicated driver broadsided the other vehicle, causing it to roll on its side and block lanes on the road. The intoxicated driver was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. The other driver did not require medical attention.