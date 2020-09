BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A person was injured after being hit by a car in southwest Bakersfield on Monday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Stockdale Highway near the Fairway Drive intersection. The officers located the injured person, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.