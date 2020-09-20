Person in serious condition after taken out of pond at Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person is in serious condition after being taken out of the pond at the Park at River Walk this afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:46 p.m., officers were sent to the Park at River Walk, located at 11298 Stockdale Highway, after receiving reports of a person in need of medical aid. When officers arrived, they located the person, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details are available at this time. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.