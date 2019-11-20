Person hit by vehicle at Airport Drive and Roberts Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person whom the California Highway Patrol identified as a crossing guard — but who school district officials said is not an employee — was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at Airport Drive and Roberts Lane.

The incident occurred at about 9:33 a.m., officers said. The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown, but officers said he did not appear to be seriously injured.

Beardsley School District said it checked with all of its crossing guards and none of them were hit.

It’s unclear if the person hit is in fact a crossing guard.