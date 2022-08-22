BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home and found a person dead inside.

It was not immediately clear how the person died or what led up to the incident. It also was not clear how many other people were inside the home at the time and if anyone else was wounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.