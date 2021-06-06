Person found dead in vehicle in construction area on Highway 99 in North Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that crashed into a construction zone on Highway 99 near Golden State Avenue.

It’s unclear what time the collision may have happened, but the vehicle — a gray or silver sedan — was reported in the construction zone in southbound lanes on Highway 99 just north of the Golden State Avenue offramp just after 6:45 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

No workers were in the construction zone at the time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.