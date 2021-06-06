Person found dead in vehicle in construction area on Highway 99 in North Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHP logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was found dead Sunday in a vehicle that crashed into a construction zone on Highway 99 near Golden State Avenue.

It’s unclear what time the collision may have happened, but the vehicle — a gray or silver sedan — was reported in the construction zone in southbound lanes on Highway 99 just north of the Golden State Avenue offramp just after 6:45 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

No workers were in the construction zone at the time.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News