Person detained following 'disturbance' at Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A person was detained following a "disturbance" at Meadows Field Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m., but no other details about the disturbance were released.

Sheriff's deputies detained one person and are in the process of clearing an air traffic control tower. KCSO says there is no threat to the airport.

No flights have been affected and the airport is open.

