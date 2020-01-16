Man arrested in armed carjacking case

A man has been arrested on suspicion for an armed carjacking on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 700 block of Sparling Ave. after getting a report of a carjacking. The deputies learned that a man armed with a shotgun forcibly took the victim’s vehicle.

At around 8 p.m., the KCSO helicopter was able to locate the vehicle in the 600 block of Tanner Street and directed deputies on the ground to the location. The suspect, 23-year-old Robert Torres, was found and arrested for carjacking, possessing stolen property as well as drug paraphernalia.