Permits will soon be available to cut down a Christmas tree in Sequoia National Forest

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas tree permits will soon be available for selecting and cutting down a tree in the Sequoia National Forest.

The cost is $10 and there is a limit of one tree per household. Maps with directions to cutting areas and guidelines are available at time of purchase.

They are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Permits are free for 4th grade students who participate in the Every Kid Outdoors Program (EKOP). To receive a free permit, 4th graders or their teachers need to sign up here then download and print their pass.

Students accompanied by a parent or guardian should take to the printed pass to the Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, Western Divide, or Kern River Ranger stations to receive a free permit.

All Forest Service offices are closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 25.

A limited supply of free precut EKOP trees will be available at the Forest Headquarters in Porterville and Western Divide Ranger Station in Springville during the dates listed below: