Permits will soon be available to cut down a Christmas tree in Sequoia National Forest

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas tree permits will soon be available for selecting and cutting down a tree in the Sequoia National Forest.
The cost is $10 and there is a limit of one tree per household. Maps with directions to cutting areas and guidelines are available at time of purchase.
They are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Permits are free for 4th grade students who participate in the Every Kid Outdoors Program (EKOP). To receive a free permit, 4th graders or their teachers need to sign up here then download and print their pass.
Students accompanied by a parent or guardian should take to the printed pass to the Sequoia National Forest Headquarters, Western Divide, or Kern River Ranger stations to receive a free permit.
All Forest Service offices are closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 25.
A limited supply of free precut EKOP trees will be available at the Forest Headquarters in Porterville and Western Divide Ranger Station in Springville during the dates listed below:
- Sequoia National Forest Headquarters — open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. General public permits available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 20; free precut EKOP trees available from Dec. 3 to Dec. 20. Office located at 1839 S. Newcomb St., Porterville, phone number 559-784-1500.
- Western Divide Ranger District — open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. General public permits available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 20; free precut EKOP trees available from Dec. 3 to Dec. 20. Office located at 32588 Highway 190, Springville, phone number 559-539-2607.
- Kern River Ranger District — open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limit of 200 Christmas tree permits will be available: 25 EKOP and 175 general public permits. No precut EKOP trees will be available. Located at 11380 Kernville Road, Kernville, phone number 760-376-3781.