Permit submitted to open Cracker Barrel at site of Logan’s Roadhouse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A permit has been submitted to open a Cracker Barrel restaurant on California Avenue — at the current location of Logan’s Roadhouse.

Bakersfield Assistant Building Director Mark Fick says the plan includes demolition of the current building and replacing it with a 9,000-square-foot structure.

The plan was submitted in part by Joe Wong, the CEO of J&A Food Service, which owns Logan’s Roadhouse in Bakersfield and operates more than 40 franchise restaurant locations in California and Oregon.

Despite the permit, the manager at Logan’s Roadhouse was adamant they weren’t being replaced by a Cracker Barrel, known for its biscuits, grits, fried chicken and other Southern favorites, as well as its gift shops.

Curtis Siverling, director of operations at J&A, also denied a Cracker Barrel was opening at 3310 California Ave. He declined to comment on why the permit was submitted.

Wong did not return multiple calls and emails seeking comment during the past week.

As for Cracker Barrel, it sent the following statement to KGET:

“We’re always considering opportunities for new locations, but we have no announcements to make at this time about opening a new store in Bakersfield. We’ll be sure to let you know if that changes in the near future.”