Permanent twang: Kern County Museum eyes state grant to fund full-time, freestanding Bakersfield Sound museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sound, this city’s contribution to the canon of uniquely American music, has never had a permanent, standalone exhibit of historical artifacts.

But that’s changing — and perhaps quite soon. The Kern County Museum has applied for a state grant that would finance the wholesale conversion of an existing structure on its north Bakersfield campus into a full-time museum of local twang.

Bakersfield’s mid-century contribution to popular culture has been honored before — at the Country Music of Fame in Nashville, most notably, and of course here at the Kern County Museum, where there’s a permanent display tucked into a corner of the building.

But a large, permanent, free standing museum dedicated to the music of Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and their contemporaries? Never — until now.

Mike McCoy, the museum’s executive director, says a real Bakersfield Sound exhibit, complete with an adjacent stage, could be be just a few months away — if its application to a state grant program established for this very purpose — comes through. And McCoy feels good about the chances.

What might a Bakersfield Sound museum include?

McCoy says a few are on display right now at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, which just this week unveiled its virtual “Roll Out the Red Carpet” exhibition of Bakersfield Sound artifacts.

“When I visit the Smithsonian and I see Abraham Lincoln’s hat or I see George Washington’s teeth — those things are very personalized,” MCCOY SAID. “So when you can see Merle Haggard’s boots, you can see Rose Maddox’s dress, when you see the clothing items, things that were — you know, a cowboy hat from Red Simpson — that really personalizes things for people. I think the clothing is gonna be a big hit.”

The BMOA exhibit runs through Aug. 28 — and, at some point, hopefully, open for patrons to enjoy live and in person. But the Kern County Museum’s exhibit will be here, McCoy promises, for years.

“When I come back from the Shady Hills Retirement Home, ” McCoy said, “I’m gonna be able to wheel up and look at it.”

The bigger the community buy-in, McCcoy says, the better the exhibit. Donations, he added, are enthusiastically accepted.