BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according to the program.

The program said construction schedules may change without notice.