Permanent construction repairs have begun on cracked sections of 178 following earthquakes

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans has begun permanent construction repairs to Highway 178 six miles east of Ridgecrest following the earthquakes July 4 and 5 that cracked the roadway and sent rocks and debris sliding onto the highway.

Repairs began Sunday at three locations where the highway cracked within a four-mile stretch, Caltrans said in a news release. Maintenance crews made temporary repairs immediately after the temblors, and now one-way traffic control with assistance from a pilot car is in effect while permanent repairs are made.

Construction is expected to last through the end of the week.

The release said Interim Caltrans Director Bob Franzoia signed an emergency order allocating $3.1 million for the repairs. Sully-Miller Contracting Company has been contracted for the repairs.

All bridges and highway structures have been evaluated and are safe for normal operations, according to the release.