Pepper spray released in school bus, 1 student hospitalized, KCFD says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department says one student was hospitalized Monday afternoon after pepper spray was released inside a school bus traveling along Highway 58.

The school bus from the Rio Bravo-Greely Union School District was carrying 50 students at the time.

Kern County Fire was called to Highway 58 and Mayer Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a report of an unknown substance sprayed inside the bus.

One student was hospitalized and about two dozen others complained about burning and itchy eyes, and difficulty breathing.

Fire officials are investigating where the spray was released.