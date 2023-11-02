BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 13 Grammy-winning artist Pepe Aguilar is set to perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena in the “Jaripeo Hasta los Huesos Tour 2024” in March.

Aguilar is set to perform at the arena on March 31 alongside his family, according to concert organizers.

Officials say the tour will take audience members on a musical and visual journey that goes back to the origin of the Aguilar Dynasty through classic songs spanning back to songs by Antonio Aguilar.

The “Jaripeo Hasta los Huesos 2024 Tour” is a tour in honor of the Day of the Dead and it will pay tribute to those no longer with us, according to organizers.

Tickets for general sale go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., according to organizers.