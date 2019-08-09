Pep rally for ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ to be held at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — John Balfanz Homes is hosting a pep rally Monday at the Fox Theater for volunteers who want to be part of HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

The 7 p.m. event will give people a chance to meet the Extreme Makeover team before the production arrives in Bakersfield, the builder said.

“The show depends on community support, come to the pep rally to find out how you can be a part of all of this magic — volunteers and donations are still needed!” a news release said.

The Fox Theater is located at 2001 H St.

Those interested in volunteering time or resources can find out more here.