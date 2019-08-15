People voice concerns over upcoming Taco and Beer Festival

The Taco and Beer Festival is coming to Bakersfield in September, but people have concerns the promise of free tacos is misleading.

The festival first came to Bakersfield last year and recently was held in San Diego and Los Angeles, but NBC affiliates report people did not get free, unlimited samples like the event advertises.

The Taco and Beer Festival is scheduled for Stramler Park on Sept. 28.

One attendee, Nolan Adams, says the same thing happened to his friends last year.

“We went in there all excited like, ‘Hey this is something cool and new for this area,’ and then we left like ‘We’re not going back to that again,'” Adams said.

Adams says organizers won’t tell him specifically how they improved from last year.

The festival website says there are no refunds but people have been demanding their money back after San Diego and Los Angeles.

17 News reached out to festival organizers but have not heard back for this report.