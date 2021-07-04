People pack the Park at the River Walk firework show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s Fourth of July has been a hot one as residents rejoice for the first major holiday since the reopening of the state.

The Park at the Riverwalk resumed its Fourth of July firework show after taking a break last year because of the pandemic.



Bakersfield residents filled up the best seats across the Park at the River Walk. Some arrived as early as 3pm. Officials predicted about 5,000 people would show up. That’s three times less than 2019’s numbers.

“My mom just told me that there is a beautiful river and they were going to throw fireworks and yeah here I come and I enjoy it, it’s peaceful,” Manuel Guzman a spectator at the firework show said. “You can see all the ducks right here and the little kids. I like it man.”

Rodriguez: “We got here at 5 p.m. We brought a lot of water and I brought a fan that has water and we just wanted her to see it since it’s her first time and we just wanted to get out of the house since it’s post COVID,” Dominique Rodriguez a mother and spectator said.

Jordon Brown is the pyrotechnic operator for Zambelli Fireworks at the River Walk show. Him and most of his team are local Bakersfield residents. He said he likes to do this work not for the money but instead to put on something special that will be remembered by the community.

Brown said the number one difference between a home brewed illegal firework show and theirs is safety.

“This is done in a professional manner it’s a lot safer,” Brown said. “I’ve been doing this, This is my 27th year doing fireworks. You know everyone is safe I go home with all ten fingers and ten toes for sure every time.”

Brown also said people shouldn’t waste their money on illegal fireworks and said they should instead take their family out for a nice dinner and see the free show.

“Keep your illegals at home don’t do them,” Brown said. You’re friends, family will all appreciate it when your house isn’t burnt down for doing something you weren’t supposed to be doing in the first place.”

The fireworks in the River Walk show were between 300 to 500 feet long and reached between 300 to 500 feet in the air.