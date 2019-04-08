Local News

People look to adopt new pets at Mega Adoption event at KC Fairgrounds

Posted: Apr 07, 2019 08:44 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2019 08:45 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- One hundred animals were available to people looking for a new furry friend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

Kern County Animal Services hosted its third annual Mega Adoption event.

The event helped bring attention to the plight of shelter and rescue dogs and cats, with various organizations taking part.

Prospective adopters learned about spaying and neutering, vaccination and fostering a pet.

"We want people to come out and realize that there's a lot of resources that are available for animal owners, not only that but there's a lot of good solid work being done in animal welfare from so many different organizations that truly care for the dogs and cats in Kern County."

There are many animals available for adoption at the shelter. You can contact Kern County Animal Services at 868-7100 for more information.

