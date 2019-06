BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several people were able to escape a home that burned in Southwest Bakersfield on Thursday evening.

Bakersfield firefighters were called to the home in the 3800 block of Apache Avenue at around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was contained to a living area and a bedroom inside the home.

Damages to the home were estimated at $25,000.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.