BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The work of a dedicated, passionate philanthropist is never truly done but what Peggy Darling accomplished in 32 years is truly remarkable.

It was in 1990 that widow Peggy Cole – having reconnected with her old Stanford law school classmate, Curtis Darling – moved to Bakersfield. And Bakersfield is immensely better for it. The Fox Theater, the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, Ronald McDonald House – and dozens of other causes benefitted from her embrace of and affection for her new home.

Peggy Cole Darling, who died Monday six weeks shy of her 96th birthday, loved her adopted city and her adopted family. Jim Darling was devastated by his own mother’s unexpected passing, but he said stepmother Peggy – who came along a few years later – was the best thing that could have happened to the family.

“Peggy immediately embraced our community,” he said. “I was so pleasantly surprised. And really just kind of fell in love with Bakersfield and the people here. She loved the Fox Theater. Served on the board for many years – until her passing. And really wanted to see all the improvements made and return it to its former glory.”

Peggy Cole came from money – old Hollywood money. Director Cecille B. DeMille rented her grandfather’s barn at the rural corner of Hollywood and Vine to make 1914’s “The Squaw Man” – the first American feature length movie – and life was easy from that point forward. But Peggy never went Hollywood, neither literally nor figuratively. She raised a family, served on the PTA, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and used her legal expertise in business

She spent the last third of her life with her Bakersfield family – helping to renovate the Fox as a foundation board member and donating this warehouse behind it, the old Miracle Auto Painting shop, to the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical society for a firefighters museum, restaurant and community center. It’s now in the permitting process.

“I’ll never forget the meeting,” son David Coles said last November, “when they came in and said – we’d been working on it – ‘What’s going to cost us?’ And I just waited and I said, ‘We’re giving it to you.’ Because my mom wanted to do that.”

On her 95th birthday last year she pledged $95,000 to a handful of educational, arts and civic associations.

Look for the firefighters museum to start taking shape sometimes in the next few months.

Formal services will not be held. David Cole suggests friends follow his mother’s regular practice this Saturday night and enjoy wine and cheese at 6 p.m., ice cream at 8.