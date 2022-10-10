BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Bakersfield philanthropist Peggy Cole Darling has died six weeks shy of her 95th birthday.

Jim Darling tells 17 News his stepmother died at her home Monday afternoon.

Peggy Darling, a Los Angeles native and widow of longtime Bakersfield attorney Curtis Darling, was instrumental in the renovation and rebirth of the Fox Theater and most recently donated a building adjacent to the Fox to the Bakersfield Firefighters Association for a Firefighters Museum.

