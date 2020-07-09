Pedestrian suffers moderate to major injuries after collision in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a woman suffered moderate to major injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Panorama Drive for a report of the collision. Bakersfield police said a 70-year-old woman suffered moderate to major injuries. A spokesperson said the woman was awake and alert.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 327-7111.